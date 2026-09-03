ICE Agent Charged With Lying After Shooting Immigrant

By iHeartRadio

September 3, 2026

Secretary Of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin Discusses Recent ICE Operations In NYC
Photo: Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images News / Getty Images

An Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent, Christian Castro, faces federal charges for allegedly lying about the circumstances leading to his shooting of a Venezuelan immigrant in Minneapolis earlier this year. The charges, which remain sealed, reportedly include several counts of making false statements, according to sources familiar with the case.

This marks the first time the Department of Justice has charged an ICE officer for conduct during immigration operations, which have been occurring nationwide. Castro, who is 52, was previously charged in Minnesota with second-degree assault and making a false report. These charges stem from an incident where Castro allegedly shot 24-year-old Julio Cesar Sosa-Celis in the leg through the door of Sosa-Celis' apartment.

The shooting took place during an ICE operation targeting undocumented immigrants. According to CNN, federal prosecutors initially accused Sosa-Celis and another man of attacking an ICE officer with a snow shovel and broomstick. However, these charges were dropped after video evidence contradicted the officers' accounts.

The Justice Department is still considering whether to bring additional civil rights charges against Castro. Meanwhile, Minnesota prosecutors allege that Castro fired through the front door of Sosa-Celis' home, striking him in the leg. The bullet reportedly lodged in a child's bedroom wall.

Castro was arrested in May and held in Texas, but was released last week after Texas Governor Greg Abbott declined to sign an extradition warrant. The Department of Homeland Security had previously criticized Minnesota's prosecution of Castro, calling it "unlawful."

The American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota plans to seek damages from the federal government on behalf of Sosa-Celis. Castro remains suspended from ICE without pay as the investigation continues.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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