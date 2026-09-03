Investigation Into Ravens' Bateman Continues

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman remains active with the team as the NFL investigates his offseason arrest. Bateman was arrested on June 3 in Georgia, facing charges of misdemeanor battery (family violence), reckless conduct, and felony criminal damage to property. The charges stem from an incident where Bateman allegedly smashed the windows of a car occupied by his three-month-old daughter and her mother.

Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta stated on Wednesday (September 2) that there is no timeline for the league or police to complete their investigations. "It's obviously something that we're very disappointed about that we have to deal with," DeCosta said, according to the team's website. "We knew about it right away. We contacted the league right away."

The Ravens have kept Bateman on the active roster, and he continues to practice with the team. Bateman's attorney, Jordan Siev, described the situation as a personal family matter taken out of context. "We will let the court process play out and the facts will come out at that time," Siev said in a statement to the Associated Press.

Bateman, who signed a three-year, $37 million contract extension last year, is coming off a disappointing 2025 season. The Ravens are hoping for a rebound, but with the legal issues pending, the team may need other receivers to step up alongside Zay Flowers.

As the investigation continues, the Ravens are also dealing with other team matters, including the addition of kicker Jake Moody to the practice squad and ongoing contract discussions with star quarterback Lamar Jackson.