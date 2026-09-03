Medical Groups Release Updated Vaccine Recommendations

A coalition of medical groups, including the Vaccine Integrity Project and the American Medical Association (AMA), has released updated vaccine recommendations for the upcoming respiratory viral season. The comprehensive review focused on vaccines for COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and influenza. The findings, published by the AMA, emphasize that vaccines continue to offer "meaningful protection against hospitalization, severe illness, and death."

The review, conducted in collaboration with medical specialty societies and public health organizations, evaluated new safety data collected since summer 2025. No new safety concerns were identified, reinforcing the importance of immunizations in preventing severe respiratory illnesses. The full recommendations can be accessed at SpreadTheFacts.org.

According to Dr. Michael T. Osterholm, Executive Director of the Vaccine Integrity Project, "Immunization continues to be one of our best tools for preventing severe illness from respiratory viruses." The latest evidence supports the continued use of vaccines, especially for those most at risk, such as older adults, infants, and individuals with weakened immune systems.

The review's findings were informed by hundreds of peer-reviewed studies and are intended to guide clinicians and patients in making informed vaccination decisions. The AMA has also launched a digital resource hub to provide immunization materials based on the evidence review.

The updated recommendations come at a critical time as the respiratory virus season approaches, with influenza, COVID-19, and RSV continuing to cause significant health impacts. The coalition's efforts aim to ensure that the public has access to clear, credible information to make informed vaccination choices.