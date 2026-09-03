Pirates Rookie Expects To Return Friday

Pittsburgh Pirates rookie shortstop Konnor Griffin is gearing up for his return to the lineup after spending over two months on the injured list. The 20-year-old expects to be activated from the 60-day injured list for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Angels at PNC Park. Griffin had been sidelined due to a torn sagittal band in his left ring finger, an injury he sustained while diving for a ground ball during a game against the Washington Nationals on July 5.

Griffin, who was drafted by the Pirates in the first round of the 2024 MLB June Amateur Draft, has shown promise in his rookie season. Before his injury, he was hitting .276 with five home runs and 20 stolen bases over 59 games. According to MLB.com, Griffin has been working diligently to regain his form, transitioning out of a splint and gradually resuming baseball activities. Pirates Senior Director of Sports Medicine Todd Tomczyk expressed optimism about Griffin's progress, noting that he is slightly ahead of schedule.