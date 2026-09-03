Pusha T Says He's Working On New Clipse Projects With Pharrell Williams

“We working on everything. Everything right now," Push said. "One project is done already. We working on another one right now."



Fam-Lay added that Clipse's new music is "sounding crazy." It's been over a year since Clipse made a successful comeback with their critically acclaimed album, Let God Sort Em Out. The album was executive produced by Pharrell and features fresh collaborations with Ab-Liva, John Legend, Kendrick Lamar, Nas, Stove God Cooks, The-Dream, and Tyler, the Creator. Their first album in 15 years earned five nominations at the 2026 Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year, Best Rap Album, Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song, and Best Music Video. The duo walked away with a golden Gramophone for Best Rap Performance.



The Clipse's comeback album dropped two years after Pusha dropped his previous solo album, It's Almost Dry. When questioned about what he's working on, DJ Envy asked if it was his album or Clipse's album. Push said, "everything," which could mean we might get another solo album from the "Drug Dealers Anonymous" rapper soon. Charlamagne also asked about the status of Malice's third solo album.



“You might get one of those though, for sure," Push replied.



You can watch The Breakfast Club's entire conversation with Pusha T, Fam-Lay and Antonio Dowe on Netflix now. Catch another clip from the interview below.