Pusha T Says He's Working On New Clipse Projects With Pharrell Williams
By Tony M. Centeno
September 3, 2026
Pusha T says he's already back in the lab working on new music with Clipse and Pharrell Williams.
The Virginia native revealed his plans during a conversation with Fam-Lay, Antonio Dowe, and The Breakfast Club on Thursday morning, September 3. Charlamagne Tha God started by expressing his frustration after Clipse lost Best Rap Album to Kendrick Lamar's GNX. Push said he wanted all the awards that night, but he also felt content after they won Best Rap Performance for "Chains & Whips." Afterward, DJ Envy mentioned Pusha's post about being back in the studio. That's when Push revealed he's working on new music with his brother, Malice, and Pharrell.
“We working on everything. Everything right now," Push said. "One project is done already. We working on another one right now."
Fam-Lay added that Clipse's new music is "sounding crazy." It's been over a year since Clipse made a successful comeback with their critically acclaimed album, Let God Sort Em Out. The album was executive produced by Pharrell and features fresh collaborations with Ab-Liva, John Legend, Kendrick Lamar, Nas, Stove God Cooks, The-Dream, and Tyler, the Creator. Their first album in 15 years earned five nominations at the 2026 Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year, Best Rap Album, Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song, and Best Music Video. The duo walked away with a golden Gramophone for Best Rap Performance.
The Clipse's comeback album dropped two years after Pusha dropped his previous solo album, It's Almost Dry. When questioned about what he's working on, DJ Envy asked if it was his album or Clipse's album. Push said, "everything," which could mean we might get another solo album from the "Drug Dealers Anonymous" rapper soon. Charlamagne also asked about the status of Malice's third solo album.
“You might get one of those though, for sure," Push replied.
You can watch The Breakfast Club's entire conversation with Pusha T, Fam-Lay and Antonio Dowe on Netflix now. Catch another clip from the interview below.