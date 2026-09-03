Rockets' Thompson Agrees To Five-Year Extension

Houston Rockets guard Amen Thompson has agreed to a five-year, $208 million rookie-scale extension, according to ESPN. This deal solidifies Thompson as a key player in the Rockets' future. The 23-year-old athlete led the NBA in minutes played last season, while achieving career highs in points, assists, and steals.

The extension takes up the same percentage of the Rockets' salary cap as the deal signed by center Alperen Sengun in 2024. Thompson's contract, which is set to be finalized by October 19, 2026, ensures he remains a cornerstone of the franchise. If the deal had not been completed, Thompson would have entered restricted free agency in July 2027.

Thompson, known for his versatility and athleticism, has become a crucial player for the Rockets. He boasts a seven-foot wingspan and has proven himself as a top defender, holding opponents to 40.7% field goal shooting. Offensively, Thompson has shown improvement with a 2.65 assist-to-turnover ratio and a 71.2% success rate at the rim.

Despite his strengths, Thompson's shooting remains an area for development. He shot 34.1% from mid-range and 21.6% from three-point range last season. To address this, the Rockets hired Chip Engelland, known as the "Shot Doctor," to help refine Thompson's shooting skills.

The Rockets have a history of negotiating team-friendly contracts, as seen with Sengun's five-year, $185 million deal. Thompson's extension reflects a similar approach, balancing financial flexibility with the need to retain a vital player.