Saturday Evening Post To End Print Edition

The iconic magazine, the *Saturday Evening Post*, announced that it will discontinue its print edition after more than 200 years of publication. The magazine, renowned for its legendary cover illustrations by Norman Rockwell, will release its final print issue in January 2027, transitioning to an online-only format.

Publisher Joan SerVaas explained that the decision was driven by rising production costs, declining advertising revenue, and changing reader habits. In a letter to subscribers, SerVaas assured that the magazine's archives, including the beloved Rockwell images, will be preserved online.

The *Saturday Evening Post* has been a staple in American households since 1821, offering a wide range of content from fiction to journalism. Its shift to digital-only reflects a broader trend in the publishing industry as more readers consume content online.

As the magazine prepares for this transition, it remains committed to maintaining the quality and integrity that have defined it for generations. Readers can expect the same engaging content, now accessible from anywhere in the world.