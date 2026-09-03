Three Dead After Shooting In Minneapolis

A shooting unfolded in a downtown Minneapolis apartment building on Wednesday (September 2), resulting in the deaths of three individuals, including the suspected shooter. Two victims were fatally shot, with one dying at the scene and the other succumbing to injuries at the hospital. The suspected shooter also died, although authorities have not yet determined the cause of death.

The incident occurred at a high-rise apartment building, where police responded to a 911 call about shots fired just after 4:30 p.m. Officers entered the building within minutes and encountered a chaotic scene. They followed the sound of gunfire to an upper floor, where visibility was severely limited by a haze. According to ABC7NY, three Minneapolis police officers were injured during the response, including two who were shot. All officers are reported to be in stable condition.

Interim Minneapolis Chief of Police Bill Peterson described the incident as "the cowardly acts of a violent shooter." He commended the officers for their bravery, stating that their actions likely prevented further casualties. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey also praised the officers' efforts, noting that they helped transport victims to the hospital while under fire.

Witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots and seeing a man with a pistol in the building. One resident, Julius Bailey, recognized the shooter as someone known for displaying his weapon. Another resident, Chris Miller, recounted hearing rapid gunfire and fleeing for safety.

The FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are assisting local authorities in the investigation. FBI Director Kash Patel stated that the agency is providing all necessary resources to aid in the response. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz expressed gratitude for the law enforcement efforts and extended prayers for the victims and first responders.

The area around the Loring Park neighborhood was temporarily secured, and residents were advised to avoid the vicinity. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, with authorities working to understand the motive behind the attack.