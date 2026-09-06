U.S. Envoys "Encouraged" After Peace Talks

U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner expressed optimism following initial peace talks in Moscow and Kyiv over the weekend. The discussions, aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, involved meetings with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday (September 6) and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday (September 5).

Witkoff described the talks with Zelensky as "substantive" and "important," while Kushner highlighted the U.S. President's directive to find a path to a long-term peace. According to a report by BBC, the Ukrainian leader emphasized the need for security guarantees and a dignified post-war peace.

The envoys' visit marked their first trip to Kyiv since the conflict began, amid ongoing Russian missile and drone strikes on the city. The talks followed a three-hour meeting with Putin in Moscow, described by the Kremlin as "frank" and "constructive." CNN reported that the discussions included economic issues and potential Russian-American projects.

A temporary truce was enacted, halting airstrikes on Kyiv and Moscow for the duration of the envoys' visit. Despite this, Russian and Ukrainian forces continued to exchange strikes elsewhere, with Ukraine targeting Russian economic infrastructure and Russia launching drone attacks.

The U.S. envoys' visit is seen as a significant step in ongoing diplomatic efforts, though concrete outcomes remain to be seen. Al Jazeera reported that both sides have expressed a willingness to continue negotiations, with the U.S. pushing for a return to trilateral talks involving European partners.