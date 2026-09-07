Bengals' Chase, Higgins Return To Practice

Cincinnati Bengals wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins returned to practice today, signaling their readiness for the season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday (September 13). Chase had been sidelined with a hyperextended knee, while Higgins was nursing a sore heel. Their return is a positive sign for the Bengals' offense, as both players are key targets for quarterback Joe Burrow.

Chase, who was injured while attempting to catch a deep pass, assured fans that his injury was not serious. "I was trying to go practice today," he said, emphasizing his eagerness to return. Chase's performance last season was stellar, with 125 receptions for 1,412 yards and eight touchdowns. He has been a consistent performer since being drafted fifth overall in 2021.

Higgins, who missed practice due to a heel contusion, is also expected to be ready for the opener. Last season, he recorded 59 catches for 846 yards and 11 touchdowns. Both players form a formidable receiving duo, crucial for the Bengals' offensive strategy.

In addition to the receivers, defensive end Shemar Stewart practiced without a knee brace, indicating progress in his recovery from a knee injury. The Bengals are optimistic about their roster's health as they prepare for the upcoming season.

Head coach Zac Taylor expressed confidence in his players' readiness, noting that both Chase and Higgins would be good by the end of the week. As the Bengals gear up for their first game, the return of their star players is a promising development.