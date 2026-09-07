Buccaneers' Egbuka, McMillan Return To Practice

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could see two of their top receivers back in action for Week One. Wide receivers Emeka Egbuka and Jalen McMillan returned to practice today after missing several days due to injuries. Egbuka was dealing with a toe issue, while McMillan had been nursing a knee injury.

Both players participated in side-field workouts, signaling a positive step in their recovery. Head coach Todd Bowles expressed optimism about their progress, stating that their availability for the upcoming game against the Cincinnati Bengals remains hopeful. According to Sara Walsh of NFL Network, McMillan is already running routes, suggesting a promising trajectory for his return.

The Buccaneers are preparing to face the Bengals this Sunday (September 16) at Paycor Stadium. With the loss of veteran receivers Mike Evans and Sterling Shepard, the return of Egbuka and McMillan could be crucial for the team's offensive strategy. Despite the injuries, the Buccaneers' coaching staff remains confident in the team's depth, highlighting rookie receiver Ted Hurst as a potential standout for the season.

Coach Bowles remains cautious but optimistic, stating, "I'll feel better when I see next week. Right now, they're day by day, week by week." The team looks forward to starting the season strong, with hopes that their top receivers will be ready to contribute.