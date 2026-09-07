Michigan Coach Lukewarm On Quarterback

Bryce Underwood will continue as Michigan's starting quarterback despite a challenging performance in the season opener. Head coach Kyle Whittingham confirmed today (Monday, September 7) that Underwood will be under center when the 16th-ranked Wolverines host number nine Oklahoma. However, Whittingham emphasized that Underwood must improve from his performance last Saturday against Western Michigan.

Underwood, a sophomore, struggled in the opener, prompting discussions about his starting position. True freshman Tommy Carr, the grandson of former Michigan coach Lloyd Carr, is poised to step in if Underwood's difficulties persist. Carr has already secured the backup quarterback position, outperforming other contenders such as fellow freshman Brady Smigiel and LSU transfer Colin Hurley, who has re-entered the transfer portal.

Whittingham praised Carr's progress, stating, "Tommy Carr has been a pleasant surprise for us. He's really progressed throughout spring and emerged as the number two guy." The coach also acknowledged the importance of having a reliable backup, given Michigan's schedule filled with top-25 matchups this season.

The Wolverines' offensive strategy under new offensive coordinator Jason Beck is expected to involve more plays outside the pocket, which might suit Underwood's style. However, Carr's readiness to step up remains crucial as Michigan faces a tough opponent in Oklahoma.

The Wolverines are looking to rebound from last week's performance and solidify their standing in the rankings. The upcoming game against Oklahoma will be a critical test for both Underwood and the team.