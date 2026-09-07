NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has agreed to a four-year contract extension, keeping him in the position through the 2030 season. This extension, announced on Sunday (September 6), will extend Goodell's tenure to 24 years by the end of the deal. According to a memo from Robert Kraft, owner of the New England Patriots and chairman of the NFL's compensation committee, more than 95% of Goodell's compensation is tied to his and the NFL's performance against various metrics.

Goodell, who took over as commissioner in 2006, has overseen significant growth in the league's revenue and global presence. The NFL reported $23 billion in revenue for the fiscal year ending in March 2025, and its media rights deals are valued at over $110 billion. The league's international footprint continues to expand, with nine games scheduled overseas this year, including the season opener between the Rams and 49ers in Melbourne, Australia.

The extension aligns with the expiration of the NFL's current collective bargaining agreement, set to end on March 31, 2031. Goodell's leadership has been marked by both achievements and controversies, including handling disciplinary issues and concussions. However, the league's recent commercial success and global expansion highlight his tenure.

As reported by the Ministry of Sport, this extension marks Goodell's fifth contract renewal since becoming commissioner. The NFL's club valuations have surged under his leadership, exemplified by the record-breaking sale of the Seattle Seahawks for $9.612 billion.

Goodell's new contract allows him to negotiate the next collective bargaining agreement, having led negotiations for the last two agreements. The 2026 NFL season kicks off this Wednesday (September 9) on NBC and Peacock.