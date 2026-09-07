Rams Expect Nacua, Jackson To Play

The Los Angeles Rams anticipate having wide receiver Puka Nacua and left tackle Alaric Jackson available for their season opener against the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday (September 10) at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia. Head coach Sean McVay confirmed their participation despite ongoing NFL investigations into potential violations of the league's personal-conduct policy.

Nacua is currently facing a civil lawsuit for allegedly biting a woman and making an antisemitic statement, while Jackson was arrested in June on suspicion of felony domestic violence. However, he was not charged after the case was assigned for pre-filing diversion. Jackson had previously been suspended for two games in 2024 for violating the same policy.

The Rams are taking an unconventional approach by traveling to Australia just 24 hours before the game, a strategy influenced by their successful trip to London last year. McVay explained that this decision was based on past experiences and what they believe works best for the team.

The Rams' opponents, the 49ers, have been in Melbourne for a week, preparing for what is expected to be the first of several NFL games in Australia. The league has plans to expand international games, with nine scheduled this season.

The Rams' travel plans and the availability of key players like Nacua and Jackson will be crucial as they face the 49ers. The outcome of this game could influence future travel strategies for other NFL teams.