Colts' WR Pierce To Play Week One

By iHeartRadio

September 8, 2026

San Francisco 49ers v Indianapolis Colts - NFL 2025
Photo: Dylan Buell / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts are set to have their top wide receiver, Alec Pierce, available for the season opener against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday (September 13). Colts head coach Shane Steichen confirmed on Monday (September 7) that Pierce, who underwent ankle surgery in March, is expected to play after returning to practice in late August.

Pierce, 26, recently agreed to a four-year, $116 million contract extension during the offseason, solidifying his role as a key player for the Colts. His return is anticipated to bolster the team's offensive lineup, providing quarterback Anthony Richardson with a reliable target downfield.

The Colts are optimistic about Pierce's impact on the game, especially given his successful recovery and return to form. Coach Steichen emphasized that Pierce is "right on track" for the upcoming game, according to a report from Footballguys.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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