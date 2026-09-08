Niners' Bosa, Kittle Expected To Play Opener

The San Francisco 49ers are set to begin their 2026 NFL season against the Los Angeles Rams in Melbourne, Australia, on Thursday night (September 10). Key players Nick Bosa and George Kittle are expected to play despite recent injuries. Defensive coordinator Raheem Morris confirmed Bosa's participation after he was sidelined during training camp due to a setback in his recovery from a torn ACL. Meanwhile, offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak indicated that Kittle is trending toward playing, completing his recovery from a torn Achilles.

The 49ers' preparations for this unique international opener have been marked by several injury concerns. As reported by Yahoo Sports, running back Christian McCaffrey's participation in practice has been limited, although his absence is part of a plan to keep him fresh for the season. Additionally, defensive lineman Sam Okuayinonu will miss the game due to a foot injury, as noted by AS USA.

Despite these challenges, the 49ers are optimistic about their prospects in Melbourne. Head coach Kyle Shanahan expressed confidence in his team's ability to adapt to the time change and the international setting. According to 49ers Webzone, Shanahan highlighted the significance of the 49ers' fanbase, known as "The Faithful," in supporting the team during this historic game.

The game will be broadcast live from Melbourne Cricket Ground, marking the first NFL regular-season game played in Australia.