Red Sox, Dodgers Go For Sixth Straight Wins

By iHeartRadio

September 8, 2026

Los Angeles Angels v Boston Red Sox
Photo: Winslow Townson / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

The Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers are both aiming for their sixth consecutive victories as they face off against their respective opponents tonight. The Red Sox will host the Los Angeles Angels, while the Dodgers will play against the Cincinnati Reds at Chavez Ravine.

In the American League, the Cleveland Guardians are currently holding the last wild card spot after a thrilling series against the Detroit Tigers, which included three walk-off wins. The Guardians are set to play the Baltimore Orioles, who have been struggling with a six-game losing streak. Meanwhile, the Toronto Blue Jays, one game behind Cleveland, will take on the Oakland Athletics in their quest to regain a wild card position. According to Sportsnet, the Blue Jays hold the tiebreaker over the Guardians, having won their season series.

In the National League, the Dodgers are on a winning streak despite the absence of Shohei Ohtani, who is out due to knee and biceps discomfort. As reported by ESPN, the Dodgers are chasing the Milwaukee Brewers for the best record in the league.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Wearables

© 2026 iHeartMedia, Inc.

  • Help
  • Privacy Policy
  • Terms of Use
  • AdChoicesAd Choices