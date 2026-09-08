Red Sox, Dodgers Go For Sixth Straight Wins

The Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers are both aiming for their sixth consecutive victories as they face off against their respective opponents tonight. The Red Sox will host the Los Angeles Angels, while the Dodgers will play against the Cincinnati Reds at Chavez Ravine.

In the American League, the Cleveland Guardians are currently holding the last wild card spot after a thrilling series against the Detroit Tigers, which included three walk-off wins. The Guardians are set to play the Baltimore Orioles, who have been struggling with a six-game losing streak. Meanwhile, the Toronto Blue Jays, one game behind Cleveland, will take on the Oakland Athletics in their quest to regain a wild card position. According to Sportsnet, the Blue Jays hold the tiebreaker over the Guardians, having won their season series.

In the National League, the Dodgers are on a winning streak despite the absence of Shohei Ohtani, who is out due to knee and biceps discomfort. As reported by ESPN, the Dodgers are chasing the Milwaukee Brewers for the best record in the league.