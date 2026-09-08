SEC Seeks Court Approval To Expel LSU

The Southeastern Conference (SEC) has taken legal action to potentially expel Louisiana State University (LSU) from the conference. On Thursday (September 10), the SEC filed an amended lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Alabama, seeking to enforce its rules prohibiting former professional athletes from competing in college sports. The lawsuit names LSU, head coach Lane Kiffin, LSU President Wade Rouse, and Athletics Director Verge Ausberry as defendants.

The SEC's move comes after a Louisiana court allowed LSU to recruit former NFL players, including Zxavian Harris and Dae'Quan Wright, who were recently cut from their respective NFL teams. This decision has sparked a significant conflict between the conference and LSU, as the SEC's Professionalism Rules bar former pro athletes from returning to college competition.

Conference presidents are scheduled to meet on Thursday (September 10) to discuss LSU's potential expulsion. The SEC's lawsuit seeks a preliminary and permanent injunction to prevent LSU from violating conference rules. SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey has expressed concerns that allowing former pros to compete undermines the integrity of college sports and harms opportunities for high school athletes.

LSU head coach Lane Kiffin has defended his decision to recruit former NFL players, stating that if LSU did not sign them, other schools would. Kiffin emphasized that his decisions are made in the best interest of his team.

The legal battle is set against the backdrop of LSU's upcoming game against Clemson, scheduled for Saturday (September 12) in Baton Rouge. The outcome of the court proceedings could determine whether Harris and Wright will be eligible to play.

The SEC's lawsuit represents a significant escalation in its efforts to uphold its rules and maintain the integrity of college athletics. The conference's actions could have far-reaching implications for LSU and other schools considering similar recruitment strategies.