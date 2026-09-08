TSA To Allow Non-Ticketed Visitors In Terminals

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is introducing a new program that allows non-ticketed visitors to enter airport terminals, a practice that was common before the September 11, 2001 attacks. Starting this month, the "Gateside by TSA PreCheck" program will be available at 13 U.S. airports, including Dallas-Fort Worth, Detroit, and Los Angeles.

The program is open to those with TSA PreCheck or Known Traveler Numbers, allowing them to apply for a "gateside pass" through the TSA's website between one and three days before their visit. These passes enable non-flyers to accompany travelers to their gates, enjoy airport amenities, and greet loved ones upon arrival. However, the passes do not allow boarding and are subject to availability, especially during peak times.

According to IndianEagle.com, the program is part of TSA's efforts to enhance the passenger experience while maintaining security. The initiative is currently limited to select airports to assess its impact on security and operations.

The program has been well-received by airport officials, who highlight its benefits for families and those assisting elderly or young travelers. Newsweek reports that Daren Griffin, president and CEO of the Columbus Regional Airport Authority, praised the program for bringing back special moments at the gate.

While the program is free, it requires adherence to airport regulations. As Nexstar Media Wire notes, visitors must follow the same conduct rules as ticketed passengers, with violations potentially leading to pass revocation or legal consequences.