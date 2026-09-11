Suns' Williams Sidelined After Surgery

The Phoenix Suns' center, Mark Williams, will miss significant time following shoulder surgery performed on Thursday (September 10). Doctors repaired a torn labrum, an injury he sustained during an offseason workout. This setback comes after Williams re-signed with the Suns this summer, having played a career-high 60 games last season, where he averaged nearly 12 points per game.

Williams, a 24-year-old, has had a challenging year with injuries. Earlier this season, he was sidelined due to a stress reaction in his left foot. Despite these challenges, Williams has been a key player for the Suns, providing solid defense and scoring from the center position.

The Suns are now looking to adjust their lineup in Williams' absence. The team has been experimenting with Oso Ighodaro and rookie Khaman Maluach in the center position. Ighodaro, who has shown promise, will likely see increased playing time. Head coach Jordan Ott has expressed confidence in Ighodaro's abilities, noting his defensive skills and chemistry with teammates.