Celine Dion Back On Stage In Paris

Canadian singer Celine Dion made a triumphant return to the stage on Saturday (September 12) in Paris, marking her first performance in nearly four years. Dion, who had taken a hiatus due to her diagnosis with stiff person syndrome, an uncommon neurological disorder, opened her 16-show residency at the Plenitude Arena in Nanterre. The emotional performance began with the French song "On Ne Change Pas," bringing tears to her eyes as she expressed gratitude to her fans.

"I had promised myself not to cry," Dion told the crowd, according to Variety. "Thank you so very much for coming. If it's your first time in Paris, I hope you fall in love with it just like I did." Her setlist included hits like "Because You Loved Me," "Power of Love," and "My Heart Will Go On."

Dion's residency, titled "Celine Dion Paris 2026," is a five-week engagement featuring concerts in both English and French. The residency was initially planned for 10 shows but expanded to 16 due to high demand. Tickets for the shows sold out rapidly, with over 9 million fans registering for presale access, making it one of the fastest sellouts in European residency history. The residency is expected to generate significant revenue for the region, as reported by NPR.

The concerts are held at the Plenitude Arena, Europe's largest indoor arena, which was renamed from Paris La Défense Arena in July 2026. Dion's return is not just about nostalgia; she also released a new single, "Dansons," earlier this year, signaling a fresh chapter in her illustrious career.

The residency will continue through October 14, with additional shows planned for May 2027 due to overwhelming demand. Fans can still secure tickets through travel agencies and tour operators that hold reserved allotments, as noted by One Journey.