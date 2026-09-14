NFL Wraps Up Week One With Broncos-Chiefs

By iHeartRadio

September 14, 2026

Denver Broncos v Kansas City Chiefs - NFL 2025
Photo: Jamie Squire / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

Week One of the NFL season concludes with a highly anticipated matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium. The game, scheduled for Monday night (September 14), features the return of two star quarterbacks, Patrick Mahomes and Bo Nix, both coming back from significant injuries.

Mahomes, the Chiefs' two-time MVP, is set to start after recovering from a torn ACL and LCL sustained last December. Despite not playing in the preseason, Mahomes has shown readiness in practice, wearing a knee brace for added support. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid expressed confidence in Mahomes' return, stating, "Pretty good chance that Patrick will go ahead and start unless something were to come up here in the next couple days" (Yahoo Sports).

On the other side, Broncos quarterback Bo Nix is making his return from a broken ankle that sidelined him during last year's playoffs. Nix participated in preseason games, showing promising form. Broncos head coach Sean Payton indicated that Nix is fully prepared, stating, "We know how talented he is and I’m sure he’s attacked the rehab the way Bo has" (AP News).

The Chiefs are eager to improve on last season's 6-11 record, while the Broncos aim to maintain their strong performance from last year, where they finished 14-3. Both teams have made strategic changes, with the Chiefs adding Super Bowl MVP running back Kenneth Walker III to their roster and the Broncos acquiring speedy receiver Jaylen Waddle.

Defensive strategies will be crucial, as both teams' defenses are expected to test the quarterbacks' mobility and decision-making early in the game. Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph noted, "That's always our calling card is to make quarterbacks move off the spot and make them run for their lives" (Times of India).

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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