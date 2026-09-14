Rams' Garrett Undergoes Knee Surgery

By iHeartRadio

September 14, 2026

San Francisco 49ers v Los Angeles Rams
Photo: Quinn Rooney / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams defensive end Myles Garrett is undergoing knee surgery today. The Rams will place Garrett on injured reserve, sidelining him for at least four weeks. Head coach Sean McVay said the team initially believed the 30-year-old could "work through" the injury, but surgery became necessary after a lackluster performance in the season opener against the San Francisco 49ers.

Garrett, who joined the Rams in a high-profile trade with the Cleveland Browns, will miss upcoming games against the New York Giants, Denver Broncos, Philadelphia Eagles, and Buffalo Bills. His earliest possible return is set for October 18, when the Rams face the Arizona Cardinals. According to USA Today, Garrett's surgery is an arthroscopic procedure, which is minimally invasive and typically allows a return to usual activities within six to eight weeks.

Meanwhile, the Rams are also considering the status of defensive tackle Aaron Donald, who recently came out of retirement. Donald missed Week 1 but could return for the Rams' "Monday Night Football" game against the Giants on September 21.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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