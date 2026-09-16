Coons Projected To Win DE Dem Senate Primary

Chris Coons is projected to win Delaware's Democratic primary for the U.S. Senate, according to NBC News. This victory positions Coons, who has held his Senate seat since 2010, for a third full term. He first assumed office following a special election triggered by Joe Biden's elevation to the vice presidency.

Coons faced three challengers in the primary, including E. No-Trump Hansen, a former business executive who legally changed his name to reflect his political stance. Hansen previously ran as a Republican in Delaware's 2024 Senate race but lost to Lisa Blunt Rochester.

In the general election, Coons will face Michael Katz, a former Democratic state senator, who is running as a Republican. Katz defeated John Shulli, a U.S. Army War College instructor, to secure the GOP nomination. Delaware's primary marks the end of the 2026 primary season, with the midterms scheduled for Tuesday, November 3.

The state of Delaware, known as the First State, traditionally leans Democratic, and Coons' seat is considered secure. According to Ballotpedia, the race is rated as "Solid Democratic" by multiple political analysts.

As Coons prepares for the general election, he aims to continue his work in the Senate, emphasizing issues such as healthcare, economic development, and education. His campaign will likely focus on maintaining Delaware's Democratic representation in the Senate amidst a broader national political landscape.