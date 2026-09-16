Houthi Rebels Deny Attempted Attack On Mecca

The Houthi rebels have denied allegations of attempting an attack on Mecca, Islam's holiest city, after Saudi Arabia claimed its air defenses intercepted a Houthi drone on Tuesday (September 15). According to a spokesperson for the Saudi-led coalition, the drone was destroyed before it could enter Mecca's restricted airspace. The coalition, which has been fighting the Iran-backed group in Yemen, views the security of Mecca as a "red line" and has vowed to take necessary measures against the Houthis.

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation, a group of 57 Muslim-majority countries, condemned the alleged attack, calling it a "heinous" act. The group emphasized that any violation of the sanctity of holy sites is unacceptable. Saudi Arabia issued security alerts across parts of the country, including Mecca, following a series of attacks by the Houthis over the past week.

However, the Houthis have rejected the claims, insisting there was "no threat whatsoever to the holy sites from Yemen." Houthi spokesperson Hazem al-Assad dismissed the allegations as a "worn-out lie," while military spokesman Yahya Saree stated that their targets were Saudi oil facilities and military bases, not holy sites.

The incident has drawn widespread condemnation, including from Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who described the alleged attack as "dastardly and heinous." The situation adds to the escalating conflict between the Houthis and Saudi Arabia, which has seen increased military activity and heightened tensions in the region.