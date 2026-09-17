Infants Conjoined At The Head Successfully Separated

Two-year-old twin sisters, Hiyab and Wuhbto, born conjoined at the head, have been successfully separated in a groundbreaking surgery at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. The intricate procedure, which took place from February 24-25, involved a team of specialists working for over 24 hours to achieve the separation.

The twins, who traveled from Ethiopia to the United States in March 2025, are now recovering and undergoing rehabilitation at Ranken Jordan Pediatric Bridge Hospital in Maryland Heights, Missouri. According to Dr. Joanna Kemp, head neurological surgeon at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon, the girls are now able to participate in therapies that were impossible while they were conjoined.

The surgery marks a significant medical achievement, as conjoined twins occur in about one out of every 50,000 to 100,000 live births, with those joined at the head being even rarer. The operation was one of only 67 such procedures performed worldwide, and the first in the United States led by a woman.

The successful separation was made possible through the collaboration of multiple organizations, including World Pediatrics, Lola Children’s Home in Ethiopia, and Ronald McDonald House Charities. Dr. Hossain Marandi, president of SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital, emphasized the importance of teamwork in achieving this milestone, stating, "It is a powerful testament to what is possible when world-class pediatric expertise, compassion, innovation, and purpose come together in service of children."

The twins are now making progress toward independent lives, with Wuhbto having recently undergone a successful cranioplasty operation, and Hiyab preparing for hers later this fall. Their journey reflects a story of global compassion and medical innovation, providing hope and new opportunities for the future.