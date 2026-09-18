Mets First Baseman Recovering From Collision

New York Mets first baseman Jared Young is recovering from concussion symptoms after a collision with pitcher Nolan McLean on Thursday (September 17) night. Young was injured while attempting to field a ground ball during the sixth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field. As McLean raced to cover first base, his knee accidentally struck Young's head, leaving him motionless on the ground.

Young was carted off the field and taken to a local hospital, where a CT scan came back negative. Mets interim manager Andy Green confirmed that while Young is experiencing concussion symptoms, he has full use of his extremities. Green expressed relief, stating, "Thankful he is showing really good signs right now and doing well at the hospital."

The collision left McLean visibly shaken, although he managed to finish the inning by striking out Garrett Stubbs. Green later removed McLean from the game, acknowledging the emotional toll the incident had on the pitcher.

Young, 31, has been a key player for the Mets this season, batting .266 with nine home runs and 39 RBIs over 103 games. His teammates, including shortstop Francisco Lindor, expressed concern and support for Young. Lindor remarked, "He’s somebody we all respect and appreciate and have love for."

The Mets are now considering lineup adjustments in Young's absence, with Mark Vientos and Brett Baty likely to see more playing time.