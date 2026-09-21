Sparks Honor "First Lady" With Statue

On Sunday (September 20), the Los Angeles Sparks unveiled an 11-foot-tall statue of Lisa Leslie outside Crypto.com Arena, honoring her as a pioneer of women's basketball. The bronze sculpture captures Leslie as the first woman in WNBA history to dunk during a game. This makes Leslie the first Sparks player to receive a statue in Star Plaza, joining Lakers legends like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Kobe Bryant.

Leslie's career achievements are vast, including being a two-time WNBA champion, a three-time league MVP, and a four-time Olympic gold medalist. She played for the Sparks from their inaugural season in 1997 until her retirement in 2009. Leslie was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2015. Her influence extends beyond the court, as she was the first WNBA player to sign with a modeling agency and appeared in various films and TV shows.

The statue unveiling coincides with the retirement of Sparks forward Nneka Ogwumike, who described Leslie as a mentor and "big sister." Ogwumike's final game will be against the Golden State Valkyries on September 24. Leslie's legacy continues to inspire players like A'ja Wilson and Angel Reese, who credit her for paving the way for women in sports.

The statue, created by artists Julie Rotblatt Amrany and Omri Amrany, symbolizes Leslie's impact on women's basketball and her role as a cultural icon. "Lisa's legacy isn't just measured by championships and accolades; it's defined by the doors she opened," said fellow Hall of Famer Magic Johnson.