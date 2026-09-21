Supermodel Cindy Crawford's Son Dies At 27

Presley Gerber, son of supermodel Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber, has died at the age of 27. According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, Presley passed away on Sunday (September 20) at a rehab facility in Los Angeles. The cause of death has not been disclosed.

Presley, who was born in California in 1999, had a promising career in modeling, having been signed by IMG Models at the age of 15. He walked the runways for renowned brands such as Moschino and Dolce & Gabbana and appeared in campaigns for Calvin Klein. Despite his professional success, Presley openly struggled with mental health and addiction issues. In 2019, he was arrested for driving under the influence and subsequently sentenced to three years of probation.

In recent years, Presley spoke candidly about his battles with depression and dependency on prescription medications. In a since-deleted Instagram post from December 2025, he shared his experiences with medications like Xanax and Valium to manage panic attacks. Presley expressed his desire to help others facing similar challenges, stating in a 2023 podcast interview that he hoped his story would provide comfort and guidance to those in need.

Presley's sister, Kaia Gerber, addressed her brother's struggles in a recent Vogue interview, acknowledging the impact his addiction had on their family. She described feeling the pressure to be "the easy one" to avoid adding to the family's burdens.

The Gerber family has requested privacy during this difficult time. In a statement, they expressed their grief and asked for understanding as they mourn their loss.

Anyone struggling with addiction can reach out to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Hotline at 1-800-662-4357 for support.