FAFSA Forms Release Earlier Than Usual

The U.S. Department of Education has released the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) for the 2027-28 school year earlier than usual, opening the forms to students today. This marks the second consecutive year that the FAFSA has been made available before the traditional October 1 date, a move aimed at easing the financial aid process for families.

The department has simplified the application, reducing the time required to complete it to an average of 15 minutes. New features include clearer language and the ability to invite contributors via text or email. According to ABC News, Under Secretary for Higher Education Nicholas Kent emphasized the importance of the FAFSA in providing financial aid to low and middle-income households.

The early release follows the FAFSA Simplification Act of 2020, which mandated reforms to expand access to federal aid. The act was passed during President Donald Trump's administration, which sought to overhaul the program and improve college affordability. However, the Biden administration faced delays in launching the form in 2023 due to these reforms.

The FAFSA application season typically starts on October 1, but this year's early release is expected to benefit students by allowing them to apply for aid sooner. The deadline for submitting the FAFSA for the 2027-28 academic year is June 30, 2028.

Beta testing for the new FAFSA began in August, involving several educational organizations to ensure a smooth rollout. The Department of Education aims to provide a more accessible and efficient financial aid process, addressing affordability concerns for college-bound students and their families.