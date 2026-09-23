Hacking Group Claims FBI Breach

A group of hackers known as ShinyHunters has claimed responsibility for breaching the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), allegedly stealing data on a significant number of FBI employees. The group announced the breach on Tuesday (September 22), stating that it was a response to a recent FBI announcement regarding their methods. The FBI has acknowledged the claims and is actively investigating the incident.

According to a report by Reuters, ShinyHunters targeted the FBI's online jobs portal, claiming to have stolen "very sensitive" data on "almost all" FBI agents, as well as applicants for jobs at the bureau. The group reportedly provided a sample of stolen data affecting 5,000 supposed FBI agents to 404 Media, which included personal details such as names, home addresses, and phone numbers.

The FBI confirmed that it is investigating unauthorized activity affecting FBIjobs.gov. The breach follows another significant intrusion earlier this year when hackers linked to China accessed an FBI wiretap system. Politico reports that investigators are looking into whether ShinyHunters exploited a vulnerability in Oracle PeopleSoft, a common human resources application.

ShinyHunters has been active this year, previously targeting the Canvas learning system and publishing stolen data from Madison Square Garden customers. The group's statement claimed the breach aimed to force the FBI to "correct or simply remove" a public service announcement about their activities, denying involvement in sextortion schemes.

Cynthia Kaiser, former deputy assistant director of the FBI’s Cyber Division, described the attack as "very atypical behavior for ransomware gangs," highlighting the unpredictability of the group. The FBI's investigation continues, with the potential for significant counterintelligence implications if the breach is confirmed.