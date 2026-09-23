Mets Remove Interim Tag, Name Andy Green Manager

The New York Mets have officially named Andy Green as their full-time manager, signing him to a three-year contract through the 2029 season. The announcement was made on Tuesday (September 22), marking a significant decision for the team after Green took over as interim manager in late June. Green replaced Carlos Mendoza, who was fired following a disappointing 34-47 start to the season.

Under Green's leadership, the Mets have shown improvement, posting a 37-38 record in 75 games. Despite the team's struggles, Mets owners Steve and Alex Cohen praised Green for bringing discipline, accountability, and positivity to the clubhouse. "Andy has connected with and pushed our players to perform, despite the disappointment of the season," they said in a statement.

Before taking on the interim role, Green served as the Mets' senior vice president of baseball development, a position he held since joining the team in 2023. His previous managerial experience includes leading the San Diego Padres from 2016 to 2019, during which he compiled a 274-366 record. Green also served as a bench coach for the Chicago Cubs from 2020 to 2023.

Green expressed his excitement about the new role, stating, "When I accepted the interim role, I didn't anticipate it becoming permanent, but the more time I spent with our players and staff, the clearer it became that this is where my passion and experience could make the greatest impact."

The Mets, who have not reached the postseason since losing in the 2024 National League Championship Series, are looking to turn their fortunes around. With six games remaining in the current season, the team holds a 71-85 record and is positioned last in the NL East. Despite the challenges, Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns believes Green's leadership will be instrumental as they prepare for the 2027 season.