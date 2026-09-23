Niners Signing Veteran Wideout

The San Francisco 49ers are addressing their need for depth at wide receiver by signing veteran Brandin Cooks to their practice squad. According to ESPN, Cooks will initially join the practice squad to familiarize himself with the playbook before eventually moving to the active roster.

Cooks, 32, brings a wealth of experience to the 49ers, having played for several NFL teams, including the New Orleans Saints, New England Patriots, Los Angeles Rams, Houston Texans, and Dallas Cowboys. He was the 20th pick in the 2014 draft by the Saints and has accumulated 734 career receptions for 9,811 yards and 62 touchdowns over 12 seasons.

The 49ers turned to Cooks after losing several wide receivers to injuries. Field Level Media reports that Ricky Pearsall is out for the season following knee surgery, De'Zhaun Stribling is on injured reserve with an ankle injury, and Demarcus Robinson is expected to miss three to six weeks due to a high ankle sprain. Additionally, veteran Mike Evans is managing a hip injury and will be monitored this week.

Cooks' last season was split between the Saints and the Buffalo Bills. He was involved in a controversial playoff game against the Denver Broncos, where a catch he made was ruled an interception, ending the Bills' postseason run.

The 49ers are hopeful that Cooks can provide a stabilizing presence in their offense as they navigate these injuries. Head coach Kyle Shanahan expressed confidence in the team's ability to adapt and make the most of their current roster.