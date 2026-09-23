Northeast Bracing For Nor'Easter

Cities in the Northeast are gearing up for a potential nor'easter expected to hit later this week. Forecasters warn that this powerful wind and rain storm could impact the East Coast, particularly affecting cities like Boston and New York, as well as other coastal areas from New England to the Mid-Atlantic. The storm is predicted to reach New England by Saturday afternoon and continue to affect the region throughout the weekend.

Coastal flood alerts have been issued in the Mid-Atlantic, where storm surges could reach up to three feet. Wind gusts are expected to reach up to 40 miles per hour, which could lead to power outages, downed power lines, and broken tree limbs across the region. Residents are advised to stay informed and take necessary precautions.

Power companies are preparing for potential outages. According to PowerOutage.us, systems like Tesla Powerwall are being promoted to help homes remain powered during outages. Tucson Electric Power and Appalachian Power are encouraging customers to report outages and stay updated through their mobile apps and online services.

As the storm approaches, residents are urged to secure outdoor items, prepare emergency kits, and have a plan in place for potential power outages. Authorities continue to monitor the storm's path and will provide updates as necessary.