Red Sox-Cubs Series Adjusted Due To Forecasts

The looming threat of a nor'easter in Boston has prompted Major League Baseball to adjust the schedule for the Red Sox's season-ending series against the Chicago Cubs. Initially set to conclude on Sunday, the series will now begin with a split doubleheader on Friday (September 25) at Fenway Park. The first game is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. ET, followed by the second game at 6:05 p.m. ET. Saturday's game remains as planned, starting at 7:15 p.m. ET.

The decision, announced by MLB on Wednesday (September 23), aims to avoid potential weather-related postponements. Both teams expressed a preference for a Friday doubleheader over a possible Monday makeup game, which would fall just one day before the postseason begins. The Red Sox have already secured a playoff berth, while the Cubs are in a tight race for a National League Wild Card spot, tied with the Padres and Phillies at 87-70.

The Cubs hold the tiebreaker advantage against both the Padres and Phillies, which could prove crucial as they compete for the top Wild Card position. A win against the Marlins or a Diamondbacks loss to the Rockies would secure their playoff spot. Meanwhile, the Red Sox have all but clinched the No. 5 seed in the American League, setting up a Wild Card matchup against the New York Yankees.

The weather forecast for Boston indicates worsening conditions over the weekend, with rain expected to persist through Sunday. MLB is closely monitoring the situation and will make further adjustments if necessary to ensure the series is completed without disrupting the postseason schedule.

For more details, visit [USA TODAY](https://www.usatoday.com/story/sports/mlb/2026/09/23/cubs-vs-red-sox-weather-boston-mlb-doubleheader/91908573007/) and [Yahoo Sports](https://sports.yahoo.com/articles/weather-force-mlb-dramatic-red-191659866.html).