CDC Records First Measles Death

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recorded its first measles-related death in the United States for 2026. This marks a significant development in the ongoing outbreak. The death was added to the CDC's online database after Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro criticized the agency for not including his state's four reported measles-related deaths.

Pennsylvania initially reported two infant deaths due to measles in late August and added two more in mid-September. Governor Shapiro has been vocal about the CDC's omission of these fatalities from its tracker, emphasizing the need for accurate data to address the outbreak effectively.

The CDC's update comes amidst growing concerns about the spread of measles and the importance of vaccinations. Health officials continue to urge parents to ensure their children are vaccinated to prevent further cases and fatalities.

As the situation develops, the CDC and state health departments are expected to provide more information on measures being taken to control the outbreak and prevent additional deaths.