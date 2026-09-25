EV Drivers Get Reprieve On Annual Fee

Electric vehicle (EV) drivers in the United States will not face a proposed federal fee starting next month, as the transportation bill containing the fee has stalled in Congress. The proposal aimed to charge EV owners $130 annually and plug-in hybrid owners $35, beginning in October 2026. This fee was intended to compensate for the loss of gas-tax revenue, which funds roads and transit systems, since EV drivers do not pay the federal gas tax.

Instead of implementing the fee, Congress approved a temporary extension of transportation funding through December 11, maintaining current funding levels. This decision delays the proposed fee, but it could still be introduced if lawmakers reach an agreement on a long-term transportation bill.

The delay in the bill's passage comes amid a backdrop of low public approval for Congress. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 10% of Americans approve of Congress, while 86% disapprove. This dissatisfaction is driven by concerns over government effectiveness and partisan divides.

The future of the EV fee remains uncertain, as Congress continues to debate long-term solutions for transportation funding. For now, EV drivers can enjoy a temporary reprieve from the proposed fee, but they should stay informed about potential legislative changes in the coming months.