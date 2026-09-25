Niners' Bosa Injures Calf, To Miss Multiple Weeks

The San Francisco 49ers are facing another setback as star defensive end Nick Bosa suffers a calf injury, sidelining him for several weeks. Bosa, who recently returned from a torn ACL, was injured during practice this week and will miss upcoming games, including the match against the Arizona Cardinals.

Bosa played 70 snaps in the first two games of the season, gradually increasing his workload. However, his latest injury adds to the 49ers' growing list of injured players since their Week 1 win over the Rams. The 49ers are also considering roster adjustments to address the injuries affecting their wide receiver unit.