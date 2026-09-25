Surgery Not On Table For Commanders' QB

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels could return to action sooner than expected after suffering a dislocated elbow. General Manager Adam Peters announced that surgery is not an option for Daniels, and there has been no discussion of placing him on injured reserve. Daniels, who sustained the injury during the game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday (September 20), spent the past week consulting with specialists across the country.

Peters shared this update during his weekly appearance on 106.7 The Fan, emphasizing that the team expects Daniels to miss no more than four games. This decision comes despite some medical opinions suggesting season-ending surgery. However, doctors believe rest and treatment could allow Daniels to play this season without surgery.

In the meantime, veteran quarterback Marcus Mariota will start for the Commanders against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Mariota stepped in for Daniels during the Cowboys game and performed well, completing 11 of 16 passes for 111 yards and a touchdown. Head Coach Dan Quinn expressed confidence in Mariota's leadership and ability to guide the team during Daniels' absence.

The Commanders are hopeful that Daniels can return to the field soon, as they face upcoming games against the Indianapolis Colts in London, the New York Giants, and the San Francisco 49ers. The team remains optimistic about their current quarterback options and has not discussed bringing in another veteran quarterback.