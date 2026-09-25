When And Where Powerful Nor'easter Will Hit This Weekend

A strengthening nor’easter is forecast to hit the East Coast this weekend, bringing heavy rain and powerful winds from Friday through Monday. The storm is expected to intensify on Friday, causing winds to increase along coastal areas as it consolidates and grows stronger.

By Saturday, the nor’easter will deliver widespread heavy rainfall both along the coast and farther inland. Coastal regions should prepare for wind gusts exceeding 60–70 miles per hour as the storm reaches peak strength. These conditions could lead to flooding, power outages, and hazardous travel across much of the eastern United States.

On Sunday, the nor’easter is expected to maintain its intensity, continuing to affect the region with rain and strong winds. As the new week begins on Monday, rain will linger in some areas, but the storm is forecast to gradually weaken and move out of the region.

Residents along the East Coast are urged to monitor local weather alerts, secure loose outdoor objects, and prepare for potential disruptions due to high winds and flooding. For more details on the storm’s progression and safety recommendations, consult updates from the National Weather Service.