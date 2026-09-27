Nor'Easter Causing Flooding, Power Outages

A powerful Nor'easter is currently battering the East Coast, causing widespread flooding and power outages. Tens of thousands of residents are without electricity as the storm brings wind gusts nearing 60 miles per hour and 12-foot waves. New York and New Jersey have declared states of emergency, and hundreds of flights have been canceled due to the severe weather.

In New York City, a tragic incident occurred when a person was killed by a falling tree. Surf City, New Jersey, is experiencing significant flooding, with reports of over two feet of water in low-lying coastal areas. The storm has disrupted travel plans significantly, with major airlines like American Airlines, United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and JetBlue Airways waiving change fees for affected flights. According to CNBC, more than 600 flights to and from LaGuardia Airport in New York were delayed on Friday, impacting nearly 60% of the schedule.

The storm's impact extends beyond just the immediate weather conditions. Airlines are taking precautions to ensure the safety of passengers and crews by canceling flights and adjusting schedules. As reported by Gulf News, the disruptions are part of a broader pattern of flight cancellations and delays affecting the region due to various operational challenges.

Residents and travelers in the affected areas are advised to stay updated on weather conditions and travel advisories. The storm is expected to continue impacting the region over the weekend, with authorities urging caution and preparedness.