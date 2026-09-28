Warriors Center Out With Undisclosed Issue

Golden State Warriors' training camp began with uncertainty surrounding their starting center, Kristaps Porzingis. The team announced that Porzingis is out due to a "health issue" and will not join the team in Hawaii for the first four days of camp. Despite the setback, General Manager Mike Dunleavy is optimistic that Porzingis will be ready for the start of the season.

Porzingis, who joined the Warriors this offseason, is expected to play a significant role in the team's frontcourt. However, his absence raises concerns due to his history of injuries. Last season, Porzingis was limited to 32 games, averaging 16.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game. He had hoped to participate in Latvia's FIBA World Cup qualifiers but prioritized preparing for the NBA season.

The Warriors are also starting camp without forwards Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody, who are recovering from knee injuries. If Porzingis misses more time, players like Al Horford and Charles Bassey may see increased playing time. According to CBS Sports, Porzingis is dealing with an undisclosed issue, and his status for the regular season remains uncertain.

Porzingis recently signed a two-year, $40 million contract extension with the Warriors, including a player option for the second year. The team hopes to have him healthy and contributing as they aim for a successful season.