Buccaneers' WR To Miss 6-8 Weeks

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers face a significant setback as wide receiver Jalen McMillan is set to miss six to eight weeks due to a PCL injury in his left knee. McMillan aggravated a previous injury during the Buccaneers' recent loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday (September 27). This development further strains the Buccaneers' offensive lineup, which is already dealing with the absence of quarterback Baker Mayfield for the next three weeks because of a dislocated thumb.

The Buccaneers are now tasked with adjusting their strategy to cope with these injuries. McMillan's absence is a blow to the team's receiving corps, which will need to rely on other players to fill the gap. The team will also have to manage without Mayfield, who has been a key player for the Buccaneers this season.

The Buccaneers will need to adapt quickly to maintain their competitive edge in the coming weeks. The team is expected to explore various options to strengthen their offense and mitigate the impact of these injuries.