Commanders' QB To Practice, Travel This Week

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels is set to return to practice this week and will travel with the team to London for their upcoming game against the Indianapolis Colts. Head coach Dan Quinn announced the news following Daniels' absence in Sunday's victory over the Seattle Seahawks due to a dislocated elbow. Despite the injury, Daniels is optimistic about rejoining the lineup as early as this Sunday (October 5).

Daniels' absence was felt, but backup quarterback Marcus Mariota stepped in effectively, leading the Commanders to a narrow 33-31 win. If Daniels is not ready to play, Mariota will start again under center. The Commanders are hopeful that Daniels' recovery progresses smoothly, as he has been a key player for the team, known for his dynamic playing style and leadership on the field.

The Commanders' next game in London is crucial as they face the Colts, a team with a strong defense. Coach Quinn emphasized the importance of having Daniels back, citing his ability to make plays that can change the course of a game. According to the Command Center Podcast, Daniels' return could be a significant boost for the Commanders as they aim to maintain their winning momentum.

Fans are eager to see Daniels back in action, and his participation in practice this week will be closely monitored. The team remains optimistic about his return, but they are prepared to rely on Mariota if necessary.