Investigators Look Into Possible Guthrie Ransom Note

A joint police task force in southern Arizona is examining a potential new ransom note related to the disappearance of 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie. The Pima County Sheriff's Department and the FBI are working to determine the credibility of the message while evaluating social media comments, according to a statement released on Monday (September 28).

Nancy Guthrie, the mother of TODAY show co-host Savannah Guthrie, was abducted from her Tucson-area home in early February. Her disappearance sparked a massive search, alongside several unconfirmed and fraudulent ransom demands. The latest note is being scrutinized for its authenticity, but officials have not disclosed its contents.

Earlier, two ransom notes were released by the Pima County Sheriff’s Department. The first note, sent on February 2, demanded $4 million in cryptocurrency and assured that Nancy Guthrie was safe. The second note, dated February 6, claimed she had died shortly after being kidnapped due to a heart condition. The notes were sent to local station KOLD and mentioned details such as a white smartwatch and a destroyed floodlight, which were not publicly known at the time.

The investigation has been challenging, with no arrests made so far. Surveillance footage from Nancy Guthrie’s doorbell camera showed a masked individual tampering with the camera, but the identity of the suspect remains unknown. The Guthrie family is offering a $1 million reward for information leading to answers in the case, with additional rewards from the FBI and 88-CRIME.

Authorities continue to appeal to the public for any information that could help solve the case, urging anyone with knowledge to contact the FBI.