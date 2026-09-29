Navy Aviators Eject After Landing Mishap On USS Eisenhower

By iHeartRadio

September 29, 2026

US crewmen guide an F-18 jet fighter bef
Photo: MARWAN NAAMANI / AFP / Getty Images

Two U.S. Navy aviators safely ejected from their aircraft during a landing attempt on the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower off the coast of Virginia Monday evening, after what the Navy called a "mishap" that also injured four sailors aboard the carrier.

The Navy stated that all four injured sailors were on board the ship at the time. One of those sailors is currently being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a Norfolk-area hospital, while the others received care on board the ship. The Navy has not released the names of the aviators or additional details about the type of aircraft or the specific circumstances that led to the ejection.

The USS Dwight D. Eisenhower is a Nimitz-class aircraft carrier homeported in Norfolk, Virginia, and is often involved in training and operational deployments off the East Coast. The Navy routinely investigates such incidents to determine what caused the mishap and to improve safety for future carrier operations. The Navy said the incident remains under investigation, and more details will be released as they become available.

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