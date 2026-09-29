Wild Defenseman Undergoes Skull Surgery

By iHeartRadio

September 29, 2026

Dallas Stars v Minnesota Wild - Game Four
Photo: Ellen Schmidt / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

Minnesota Wild defenseman Brock Faber is recovering after undergoing surgery to repair a fractured skull. The 24-year-old player was injured when a deflected puck struck his head during an exhibition game against the Dallas Stars on Friday (September 25). The surgery took place on Sunday (September 27), and while the team has not provided a specific timeline for his return, they are hopeful for a full recovery.

The injury occurred as the Wild were preparing for their upcoming season opener against the Nashville Predators on Thursday (October 1). Faber's absence will be felt by the team, as he has been a key player in their defensive lineup. The Wild have not yet announced who will fill Faber's spot during his recovery.

Faber's injury highlights the risks associated with professional hockey, where players often face high-speed impacts. The team and fans alike are wishing him a swift and complete recovery. As of now, there is no set date for Faber's return to the ice, and the Wild will monitor his progress closely in the coming weeks.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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