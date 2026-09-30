Avoid Caffeine 9 Hours Before Bed, Study Advises

A recent study published in the journal *Sleep Medicine Reviews* suggests that to ensure a restful night's sleep, individuals should stop consuming caffeine about nine hours before bedtime. Researchers found that caffeine intake closer to bedtime could reduce sleep by up to 45 minutes. This new guideline builds on previous advice to delay the first cup of coffee by 90 minutes after waking to balance hormones like cortisol, which regulates stress.

Caffeine is known to block adenosine, a neuromodulator that accumulates in the brain and promotes sleepiness. By occupying adenosine receptors, caffeine prevents the brain from recognizing its own fatigue. According to Dr. Carolin Reichert, deputy head of the Center for Chronobiology in Basel, caffeine's half-life varies from 1.5 to 9.5 hours, meaning its effects can linger long after consumption.

The study highlights that while some individuals may fall asleep after consuming caffeine, the substance can still disrupt the deep non-REM sleep phase, crucial for physical restoration. This can lead to waking up with residual sleep pressure, prompting further caffeine consumption and creating a cycle of disrupted sleep.

The research underscores the importance of understanding individual differences in caffeine metabolism. Factors such as genetics, age, and lifestyle can influence how long caffeine affects the body. For those who are particularly sensitive to caffeine, or who have trouble sleeping, it is recommended to avoid caffeine well before bedtime.