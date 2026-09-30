Tim Tebow, others remove themselves from Christian organization

Former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow has paused his relationship with the Christian organization Life Surge amid allegations of high-pressure sales tactics. An investigation by Mother Jones and the "Pablo Torre Finds Out" podcast claims that Life Surge pressured attendees to purchase financial education programs costing up to $50,000. Tebow, known for his Christian faith, expressed surprise at the allegations and stated, "The allegations are extremely, extremely serious, and it's something that we take very serious." He is conducting his own investigation into the claims.

Life Surge, founded in 2020, holds one-day Christian events across the U.S., featuring prominent figures like Tebow. According to the investigation, attendees faced pressure to buy costly courses, sometimes using credit lines to finance them. Life Surge denies any wrongdoing and maintains that it has safeguards in place to protect attendees. The organization stated, "We stand behind our people. We stand behind our mission."

Other notable figures have also distanced themselves from Life Surge. Boston Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla and Life.Church Senior Pastor Craig Groeschel have stepped back from their involvement with the organization. Mazzulla, who is Catholic, told the Boston Globe, "The most important thing is to, number one, focus on the people who were wronged and, number two, do the best job you can authentically and morally and ethically to share your faith without negatively impacting people."

Life Surge, which claims to draw 100,000 attendees annually, continues to face scrutiny. It has been reported that Tebow was paid between $50,000 and $100,000 per appearance at Life Surge events. Despite the controversy, Life Surge stated that its respect for Tebow remains unchanged.