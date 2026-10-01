Christa Pike In Critical Condition After Failed Execution

By iHeartRadio

October 1, 2026

Wide shot of empty hospital bed in emergency room
Photo: Digital Vision

Tennessee death row inmate Christa Pike is in critical condition following a failed execution attempt by lethal injection on Wednesday (September 30). According to her attorneys, Pike received lifesaving medical care after the attempt, during which she reportedly continued breathing and snoring despite receiving two doses of pentobarbital.

One of Pike's lawyers stated that he witnessed at least seven needles being inserted into her arm during the execution attempt. In response to the situation, her legal team is urging Governor Bill Lee to commute her sentence. Governor Lee has temporarily halted all executions in Tennessee.

The failed execution has sparked discussions about the ethics and effectiveness of lethal injection as a method of capital punishment. The incident has also raised questions about the procedures and protocols in place for executions in Tennessee.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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